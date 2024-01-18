NYS grants millions to Long Island communities for downtowns, 'pro-housing' initiatives

Gov. Kathy Hochul awarded $10 million to Kings Park and Smithtown on Thursday morning as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Hochul appeared Thursday at Kings Park High School where she outlined funding in her budget for Long Island to be used for such things as storm protection, mental health, housing and business improvements.

She also awarded $4.5 million to North Bellport and Brookhaven Town, as well as $4.5 million to Mineola, which she said had applied to be a “pro-housing community.”

“They said they want to use the money to enhance the community's charm and character,” Hochul said. “They want to attract new businesses and visitors and stimulate the local economy.”

Hochul said the funding would go to help Brookhaven Town and North Bellport boost affordable housing, as well as attract grocery stores and restaurants.

“Mineola is planning to upgrade storefronts, increase green space and lighting to transform into a pro-housing community,” Hochul said.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said he would work with the governor and Suffolk’s 10 town supervisors to help achieve part of her agenda. “Long Island is one of the major economic engines in this state,” he said.

“This funding is vital to the ongoing downtown revitalization efforts in both Kings Park and North Bellport and will help create jobs and jump-start local economic growth in our communities,” Romaine said.

Previous downtown investments of $10 million each were also awarded to Hicksville, Westbury, Central Islip, Baldwin, Amityville, Riverhead and Huntington Station. Hochul said the investments could help build mixed-use housing, including first-floor retail and coffee shops with apartments above near train stations.

Hochul hoped the investments would help reach her goal of each community increasing affordable housing by 1% and adding 800,000 units.

Smithtown is planning for up to 300 more housing units and has applied for a Pro-Housing Community designation. Suffolk County is working on expanding sewers in Kings Park through a $20 million state grant, which will assist in plans to add a walkable mixed-use downtown development around the LIRR station, according to the governor's office.

Hochul said eligible communities would be able to access the state’s $650 million in discretionary funding, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to encourage adding housing. So far, she said, Brookhaven, Greenport, Hampstead Village, Mineola, Patchogue, Port Washington and North Smithtown have applied for funding tied to housing.

“People that have been down on their communities, who don't feel they have the luster that they should have, and when they were kids they look — the good old days,” Hochul said. “When those transformations happen, people's minds start to change. They say no, this is a community that's got value. It matters. And there's civic pride that's extraordinary, especially those who work so hard.”