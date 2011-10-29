Driver badly hurt in Medford accident

A man is clinging to life after his car crossed over into oncoming traffic in Medford and collided with a sport utility vehicle Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The man, Jonathan Esposito, 25, was eastbound in a 2004 Kia on Woodside Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit the SUV, a 2005 Ford Explorer.

It wasn't clear what caused the crash.

Esposito was hospitalized at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with head injuries, a broken femur and internal injuries, police said. The SUV's driver, Stephen Amato, 51, of Hampton Bays, suffered back pain and wasn't seriously hurt, police said.

In Esposito's car, police found what appeared to be crack, mixed pills, marijuana and Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction, said Det. Sgt. Darrell Dabe, a supervisor with Suffolk's Fifth Squad, which is investigating the crash. It wasn't clear whether Esposito had consumed any of the substances, police said.

No one has been charged, police said.