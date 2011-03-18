Driver dies in high-speed crash in Medford

A Corvette driver "going at a high rate of speed" on the Long Island Expressway service road in Medford died Friday night after he lost control of the car and crashed into a fence, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Lucas Piantieri of Middle Island Avenue in Medford.

The crash happened on the North Service Road, just west of Route 112, about 6:27 p.m. His 2005 Corvette came to rest in front of a home on Ohio Ave., police said.

He was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Medical Center.