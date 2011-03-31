Driver in Commack crash charged with DWI

Police responding to a single-car accident on the Sunken Meadow Parkway Wednesday said they found the driver drunk and arrested him.

Robert L. Beckett, whose age and home address were not available Thursday, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations.

State Police said a breath test revealed Beckett had a .23 percent blood alcohol content. The legal limit in New York is .08 percent. Aggravated DWI is charged in cases where the blood alcohol content is more than .17.

Police said the crash was at 5:30 p.m. on the southbound Sunken Meadow near Jericho Turnpike in Commack. An investigation found Beckett lost control of a 2003 Ford Expedition and rolled it over.

Arraignment details were not available Thursday.