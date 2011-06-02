Driver in Melville faces drug charge

A Brentwood man, whose car was stopped on Walt Whitman Road in Melville after failing to signal, was arrested and charged with drug possession early Thursday, police said.

State police said Dyshaun Flournoy, 23, of Madison Avenue, was "nervous" and "could not recall where he was going to or coming from" when questioned by the trooper who stopped his BMW at 2:20 a.m.

Police said the trooper stopped the black BMW after Flournoy failed to signal while turning onto Whitman Road from Route 110. The trooper said Flournoy then admitted to having drugs in the vehicle.

Police said they seized 3.6 grams of crack cocaine from Flournoy.

Flournoy was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other traffic violations.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.