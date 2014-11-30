Driver who led cops on chase on Sunrise Highway charged with DWI, police say

A North Bellport man led police on a chase down Sunrise Highway on Saturday before crashing his car and running into the woods, police said.

Tyquon Gregory, 22, was caught shortly after he ran away and charged with driving while intoxicated by drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Suffolk Police Officer Christopher Anskat spotted Gregory talking on his cellphone while driving his 2013 Infiniti on Commack Road in Brentwood and tried to pull him over, police said.

But Gregory fled east on Sunrise Highway and made it as far as Oakdale before crashing into a guardrail and an 18-wheeler truck, police said.

Gregory ran into the woods, but officers caught and arrested him at 12:15 p.m. He was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore as a precaution, according to police.

No one else was injured in the crash.

A Suffolk police spokesman said he did not know what drugs Gregory had.