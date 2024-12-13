Drone sightings reported on Long Island, police say

The conversation in a group chat between Matt Ambro and his friends Thursday evening centered on the reports of drone sightings in the tristate area that began in November. Ambro, 32, said many of his friends in the text thread were saying they had started to see unidentified objects above Long Island. He walked to the back deck of his Wading River home and sure enough, he said he spotted what appeared to be the blinking lights of a drone. He wasn’t the only one. New York State police said it had received "numerous reports" over the past 24 hours and Suffolk County police confirmed the department received 16 reports of drone sightings in its jurisdiction Thursday. Many residents posted grainy video and photos on social media purporting to be drones. Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X Friday, "We know New Yorkers have spotted drones in the air this week & we are investigating. At this time, there’s no evidence that these drones pose a public safety or national security threat. We are coordinating with federal partners including @FBI & @DHSgov to protect New Yorkers." The FBI and federal Department of Homeland Security issued a joint statement Thursday in response to ongoing reports of drones in New Jersey that also stated that the objects did not appear to be a threat or "have a foreign nexus.” There have been no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space, the agencies said. “Historically, we have experienced cases of mistaken identity, where reported drones are, in fact, manned aircraft or facilities,” the statement said, adding that a review of imagery shows many of the reported sightings “are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully.” In a statement Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it “continues to support interagency partners to assess the situation and the ongoing reported drone sightings.” Angelo Roefaro, a spokesman for Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY), said the majority leader has requested a briefing from the Department of Homeland Security, FAA and FBI on how the agencies are working with federal and local law enforcement to identify the flying objects. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and two senators from New Jersey, Cory Booker and Andy Kim, also joined in the call for a briefing. “We want to get to the bottom of these recent sightings ASAP,” Schumer said in a statement. State police said there's no evidence the reported sightings pose a risk. But any sightings can be reported via email "with time, date, location and any pictures or video to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov." Residents in areas from New York City to western parts of Pennsylvania have also reported sightings, the Associated Press reported. Donna Sargent, a Centereach resident for 50 years, said she called police Thursday evening after she looked outside and was “shocked” to see two or three possible drones. She described seeing flashing red and green lights on one shaped like a triangle that she said appeared to be flying toward Middle Country Road. “Anybody who is not concerned about this needs to have their heads examined,” she said. Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said Friday he had seen social media posts about drones, but hadn't observed anything himself. “I think the federal government should have an accurate response and should tell the people exactly what is going on,” he said. Jacob Biondi, 23, who is friends with Ambro, said he didn’t see anything at first when he looked outside from his Wading River home Thursday evening. But on a second try, he spotted “two things that were flying in sync with each other.” He couldn’t tell for sure if they were drones, but they appeared “to be moving left, right, very quickly.” Breanna Norris, 33, who lives in Rocky Point with her fiance and three children, said she’s been “obsessing” over the drone story from the beginning. She also described seeing red and green lights on objects flying overhead, which she’s recorded and posted on TikTok. She said she was skeptical at first until she saw one herself for the first time about a week ago. “It’s just really hard to explain,” she said. “They don’t have a sound and it’s just like they’re floating. It’s very bizarre.” Frederick Walter, a professor in Stony Brook University’s Physics and Astronomy department, said the FAA requires green and red lights on a drone’s wings. He cautioned that confirmation bias could come into play as people look up at the busy skies over Suffolk County. “You tell people, 'Go and look at the sky for something you’ve never seen before,' they’ll see things they’ve never seen before and report them as unidentified,” he said. He said while there may be something in the sky that residents don't recognize, "That doesn't mean its otherworldly, it doesn't mean it's a top-secret thing." "It just means we don't know," he added.

The conversation in a group chat between Matt Ambro and his friends Thursday evening centered on the reports of drone sightings in the tristate area that began in November.

Ambro, 32, said many of his friends in the text thread were saying they had started to see unidentified objects above Long Island. He walked to the back deck of his Wading River home and sure enough, he said he spotted what appeared to be the blinking lights of a drone.

He wasn’t the only one. New York State police said it had received "numerous reports" over the past 24 hours and Suffolk County police confirmed the department received 16 reports of drone sightings in its jurisdiction Thursday. Many residents posted grainy video and photos on social media purporting to be drones.

Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X Friday, "We know New Yorkers have spotted drones in the air this week & we are investigating. At this time, there’s no evidence that these drones pose a public safety or national security threat. We are coordinating with federal partners including @FBI & @DHSgov to protect New Yorkers."

The FBI and federal Department of Homeland Security issued a joint statement Thursday in response to ongoing reports of drones in New Jersey that also stated that the objects did not appear to be a threat or "have a foreign nexus.”

There have been no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space, the agencies said.

“Historically, we have experienced cases of mistaken identity, where reported drones are, in fact, manned aircraft or facilities,” the statement said, adding that a review of imagery shows many of the reported sightings “are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully.”

In a statement Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it “continues to support interagency partners to assess the situation and the ongoing reported drone sightings.”

Angelo Roefaro, a spokesman for Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY), said the majority leader has requested a briefing from the Department of Homeland Security, FAA and FBI on how the agencies are working with federal and local law enforcement to identify the flying objects. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and two senators from New Jersey, Cory Booker and Andy Kim, also joined in the call for a briefing.

“We want to get to the bottom of these recent sightings ASAP,” Schumer said in a statement.

State police said there's no evidence the reported sightings pose a risk. But any sightings can be reported via email "with time, date, location and any pictures or video to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov."

Residents in areas from New York City to western parts of Pennsylvania have also reported sightings, the Associated Press reported.

SUFFOLK SIGHTINGS

Donna Sargent, a Centereach resident for 50 years, said she called police Thursday evening after she looked outside and was “shocked” to see two or three possible drones.

She described seeing flashing red and green lights on one shaped like a triangle that she said appeared to be flying toward Middle Country Road.

“Anybody who is not concerned about this needs to have their heads examined,” she said.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said Friday he had seen social media posts about drones, but hadn't observed anything himself.

“I think the federal government should have an accurate response and should tell the people exactly what is going on,” he said.

Jacob Biondi, 23, who is friends with Ambro, said he didn’t see anything at first when he looked outside from his Wading River home Thursday evening. But on a second try, he spotted “two things that were flying in sync with each other.”

He couldn’t tell for sure if they were drones, but they appeared “to be moving left, right, very quickly.”

Breanna Norris, 33, who lives in Rocky Point with her fiance and three children, said she’s been “obsessing” over the drone story from the beginning. She also described seeing red and green lights on objects flying overhead, which she’s recorded and posted on TikTok.

She said she was skeptical at first until she saw one herself for the first time about a week ago.

“It’s just really hard to explain,” she said. “They don’t have a sound and it’s just like they’re floating. It’s very bizarre.”

Frederick Walter, a professor in Stony Brook University’s Physics and Astronomy department, said the FAA requires green and red lights on a drone’s wings. He cautioned that confirmation bias could come into play as people look up at the busy skies over Suffolk County.

“You tell people, 'Go and look at the sky for something you’ve never seen before,' they’ll see things they’ve never seen before and report them as unidentified,” he said.

He said while there may be something in the sky that residents don't recognize, "That doesn't mean its otherworldly, it doesn't mean it's a top-secret thing."

"It just means we don't know," he added.