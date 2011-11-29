DWI charge for driver in Patchogue crash

An East Patchogue man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed into a Suffolk Transit bus early Tuesday in Patchogue, then ran, leaving behind a seriously injured passenger.

Suffolk County police said Angel Moreno-Reyes, 21, of Donegan Avenue, was arrested on South Fairview Avenue in Bayport about three hours after the 6:15 a.m. crash on Montauk Highway.

He was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting involving physical injury.

The injured passenger, Marvin Garcia, 25, of Arbor Drive, Patchogue, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center with a serious head injury, police said. Two passengers aboard the bus were treated for minor injuries.

Police said the crash occurred when Moreno-Reyes, driving a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, crossed a double yellow line on westbound Montauk Highway and struck the eastbound bus just west of Waterworks Road.

Police said Moreno-Reyes was also taken to Brookhaven to be treated for a broken wrist. He could not be reached Tuesday night.

Police originally said a bicyclist also was involved in the crash, but an investigation revealed the bicycle was on a carrier attached to the front of the bus.

The road was closed between Prospect and Waverly for several hours after the accident.