DWI charge for woman with child in vehicle

A 5-year-old sustained minor injuries and the child's mother was arrested for drunken driving Thursday after a crash in Bayport, Suffolk police said.

Cathleen Deutscher, 40, of Bayport, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 and with endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Deutscher was arrested after her Honda crashed into a telephone pole on Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Homestead Road shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

The child, whose sex and name were not released by police, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in East Patchogue, police said. After treatment for injuries, the child was given to the custody of another family member, police said.

Deutscher was to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.