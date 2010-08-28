E. Northport woman charged with DWI after one-car crash

An East Northport woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a one-car crash early Saturday on the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Smithtown, New York State Police said.

Judy M. Mathew, 30, was arrested after she provided state police with a breath test that showed her blood-alcohol ratio to be 0.16 percent. Drivers are considered intoxicated at 0.08 percent in New York State.

About 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a one-car crash that involved property damage on the parkway, just north of the Northern State Parkway, in the northbound lanes, police said.

Police charged Mathew with drunken driving and traffic violations, and she faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.