East Farmingdale bank robbed, police say
An East Farmingdale bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.
The robber ran off with money from the Chase branch on Broad Hollow Road shortly before 1 p.m., going east through the parking lot, police said.
He appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old and 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, police said. He wore a dark-colored sweatshirt with jeans, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.