East Hampton man killed by hit-run driver

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian early Tuesday evening on Main Street in Amagansett.

The victim was identified as John Judge of East Hampton.

East Hampton Town police said Judge was found by a passing motorist laying near a parked car on the eastbound shoulder of the road at Hedges Lane and was taken to Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident was reported at 7:52 p.m.

Detectives believe the vehicle that struck Judge sustained front-end damage and are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to contact them at 631-537-7575. All calls will remain confidential.