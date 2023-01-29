Concerns in Montauk: Any East Hampton airport changes 'just pushes the problem to others'

Reducing air traffic at the East Hampton Town Airport could cause a ripple effect in neighboring communities such as Montauk where residents said they're worried about the consequences of flights diverting to the hamlet's privately-owned airport.

The East Hampton Town Board recently began a lengthy environmental review of its town airport, located in Wainscott, as a requirement for its plan to transform it from public to private use.

The town’s goal is to implement stricter regulations, such as curfews for flights, or restrictions based on aircraft type or noise limits. A potential permanent closure of the airport also is under review.

A state Supreme Court judge in October temporarily blocked East Hampton from closing the airport, pending the environmental review.

The airport long has been a source of contention among East End residents who have complained about constant noise, particularly during summer.

Residents on Jan. 17 got their first chance to speak at a public hearing about a draft environmental impact statement.

It sets the scope of what will be studied, according to Peter Feroe, who's working for the town as a senior planner with AKRF environmental, planning and engineering consultants.

At the hearing, Montauk Fire District chairman Richard Schoen questioned who would be responsible for fire suppression services and whether an airport crash tender, a specialized fire engine that could cost more than $1 million, would be required at the hamlet's airport if traffic increased. He also asked if potential increased costs would fall to taxpayers or the airport owner.

The fire official said it could take 20 minutes for volunteer firefighters to respond to the airport.

Montauk resident Kelly Bloss outlined her concerns about vehicular traffic, public safety, quality of life and ecological impacts she believes need further review. She is a petitioner in a lawsuit against East Hampton that seeks to keep its airport open.

“If the town is genuine about really studying the impact, it requires a fulsome understanding of Montauk, where the Montauk Airport is and what it would mean to have a significant increase in air and vehicular traffic,” Bloss told Newsday after the hearing.

Bloss, who lives on Lake Montauk's west side, also submitted a four-page analysis at the hearing.

The Montauk Airport, with a 3,246-foot runway, is nestled between Lake Montauk and Block Island Sound at the end of the narrow, two-lane East Lake Drive.

Bloss' analysis cited an East Hampton airport diversion study from September 2021 that found operations at Montauk Airport could increase by 45% if the airport in Wainscott closes.

Garvett & Associates, LLC did that study for East Hampton Community Alliance, an advocacy group founded by two pilots — including one with a car rental franchise at the East Hampton airport. Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton could see 32% increase in traffic with a Wainscott closure, that report said.

Bloss told Newsday that closing the East Hampton airport "for one group just pushes the problem to others," adding: “That’s not the appropriate way to go.”

A separate diversion study in 2021 from consultants for East Hampton found Montauk Airport could experience a 27% increase in air traffic if East Hampton's airport closes. It said Gabreski would face the greatest impact, with a 40% traffic increase.

The town imposing restrictions on Montauk Airport as it hopes to do with the East Hampton facility is not a feasible alternative since Montauk is privately owned, records show.

Bloss said there’s been no communication between the current Montauk Airport owners, who acquired the property in June 2022, and the community.

The town's diversion study says the length of Montauk Airport's runway limits it to aircraft with fewer than 10 passengers.

East Hampton's facility, meanwhile, has a 4,255-foot runway which allows it to accept slightly larger jets such as a Cessna 680 that can carry 12 passengers and two crew members.

Written comment on the draft environmental impact statement ended Friday and the Town Board will issue a final draft in February or March. The findings summarizing the environmental impacts likely will be ready late this year.

Town officials said Friday it was too early in the process to comment.