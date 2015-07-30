East Hampton town board may ban parking on Montauk street

The East Hampton Town Board plans to hold a public hearing Thursday on banning parking on the west side of South Edgemere Street as one of several efforts to contain problems that residents and officials say are being caused by disruptive summertime partyers in Montauk.

East Hampton Police Chief Michael Sarlo said the problem area mostly involves taxis picking up and dropping off passengers in the vicinity of The Surf Lodge, a hotel bar and restaurant on Edgemere that is popular with the young summertime crowd.

Suffolk County banned parking on the east side several years ago, and has agreed to allow the town to impose the parking restrictions on the west side, Sarlo told the town board during a July 21 work session.

"It's been a hazardous condition that's existed for quite some time," Sarlo said, adding that a parking ban will not solve all the traffic problems around The Surf Lodge.

"We'll try to address that with enforcement action when we can," he said.

The hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 159 Pantigo Rd.