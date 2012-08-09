East Quogue pair charged in candy-bar heist

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday night in Quogue Village, police said, and charged with petty larceny in the theft of more than 30 candy bars from a gas station.

Jason M. Polikoff, 29, and Samantha C. Van Nostrand, 21, both of East Quogue, were arrested by Southampton Town police and later released after posting $150 bail each.

Police said the two had entered the store area of the Shell gas station on Lake Avenue near the Riverside traffic circle in Riverside shortly after 10 p.m. and that Polikoff was seen by the store clerk stealing the candy while Van Nostrand caused a distraction.

Police said that after Polikoff filled his pockets with more than 30 candy bars, the two fled in a car. They were later located in Quogue Village, police said.