Student struck by car on way to school bus stop in Eastport

Montauk Highway at Tuttle Avenue in Eastport near where a...

Montauk Highway at Tuttle Avenue in Eastport near where a girl was struck by a car around 6:45 a.m. outside Eastport Elementary School in Eastport on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By John Asbury

An Eastport junior high student was hit by a vehicle Monday morning as she crossed Montauk Highway to board a school bus, district officials said.

The girl was crossing near Eastport Elementary School at 6:45 a.m. when a vehicle heading westbound struck her, Eastport-South Manor Central School District officials said in a notice to parents. The girl's age was not immediately released.

The victim, a student at Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

District officials said the girl was conscious when transported to a hospital for treatment. She was accompanied to the hospital by her mother, district officials said. Information about the victim's condition, or the driver who hit her, was not immediately available.

Counselors visited classrooms Monday to speak to students and offer any additional help.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

