Eckdron Burney ID’d as pedestrian hit, killed in Bay Shore

A pedestrian who was killed Friday night in Bay Shore has been identified as Eckdron Burney.

The victim, 43, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in the hamlet.

Suffolk County police said Brian Cook was traveling south on Brentwood Road near the westbound Sunrise Highway Service Road in his 2007 Toyota Rav4 when it struck Burney shortly after 8 p.m.

Cook, 63, of Rocky Point, was not injured or charged, police said. His vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is continuing, police said.