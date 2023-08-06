Cops: Shawn Gavigan killed in electric scooter crash in North Lindenhurst

A 67-year-old Lindenhurst man riding an electric scooter was killed in a collision with a van on Saturday afternoon, according to Suffolk County police.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Wellwood Avenue and Straight Path in North Lindenhurst around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

Police said Shawn Gavigan was riding the e-scooter east across Wellwood Avenue from Heathcote Road when it was struck by a 2008 Ford E-250 van being driven north on Straight Path by Michael Chiofalo, 56, of West Babylon.

Gavigan was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Chiofalo, who remained on the scene, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Detectives shut down Straight Path northbound and Wellwood Avenue westbound during an investigation.

Police said both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and anyone with information is asked to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.