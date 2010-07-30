Elevated bacteria levels close Lake Victoriana Beach

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services closed Lake Victoriana Beach in Riverhead to bathing as a precautionary measure because of elevated bacteria levels, officials announced Friday.

Commissioner James L. Tomarken said the bacterial levels were in excess of acceptable criteria.

Meanwhile, the beach closure issued for Lake Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip has been lifted, as results of recent samples collected show the water quality to be within acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822, contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours, or visit the website link below and in the Popular Links box, click on "Beach Advisories Map" (http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health).