Emergency responder, driver hurt in crash, officials say

An emergency responder and another driver were both taken to the hospital Sunday night after their vehicles crashed on Express Drive North in Ronkonkoma, police and fire officials said.

Video from the crash scene showed the emergency responder vehicle partially on top of the other vehicle.

Officials said the crash occurred at the intersection with Ocean Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. and said it involved a private vehicle and an emergency responder SUV belonging to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Fire officials said the two drivers, whose identities were not released, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The types of injuries were not disclosed.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the accident does not appear criminal.