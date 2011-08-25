Escaped Suffolk prisoner caught

A Suffolk police prisoner was captured Wednesday night, a day after she escaped from the Second Precinct in Huntington, officials said.

Two others were arrested Wednesday on charges relating to her eluding police.

Samantha Deutsch, 23, of 5 Wallace Ct. in Huntington Station, was charged with second-degree escape, police said, in addition to the original charges of disorderly conduct, criminal impersonation, and bench warrants stemming from vehicle and traffic law charges.

Deutsch, who was handcuffed to a processing table in the precinct building on Park Avenue, was able to free herself about 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, police said, and slip out of the building.

Suffolk police immediately began a search for Deutsch, whom they said was not considered dangerous.

She was found by detectives at the Huntington Station home of Thomas Carriero, 65, at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Carriero, of 69 E. 8th St., was charged with obstructing governmental administration. Police also arrested Reginald Williams, 33, of 95 Jasmine Lane in East Northport and charged him with hindering prosecution.

All three were to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court, Central Islip.