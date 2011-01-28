Exams mean autistic girl loses school days

Sophie Friedel, a 14-year-old with autism, withdraws when she's not with her peers. At home, she'll write compulsively about the knobs on her kitchen cabinets or spend hours watching TV despite her mother's attempts to engage her.

Elizabeth Friedel of Kings Park said her daughter regresses during long stretches away from school, which is why she's upset her child will miss 13 days of instruction this year, including four this week, as her peers take the Regents and other exams.

"She should be engaged in activities that keep her fully involved in the world instead of completely in her own head," said her mother, a teacher with special ed certification. "It is critical for her health."

Friedel, a Kings Park High freshman, was one of thousands of students across Long Island who stayed home this week.

Children with autism have a hard time adjusting to change, said Dr. John C. Pomeroy, founding director of the Cody Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, and might suffer a "deterioration of behaviors" when away from school. That's why the center offers services specifically designed to educate students during vacation time, he said.

John Gilmore, executive director of Autism Action Network, a national advocacy group based in Garden City, said extended time away from school "could pose significant problems," calling the 13-day lapse ridiculous. Some children with autism need regular reinforcement of everything they learn in school, whether academic or social, he said.

"Sending a child home for 13 days doesn't sound plausible for giving them an appropriate education," he said.

Without school, Elizabeth Friedel said, her daughter's isolation grows; she'll laugh aloud at nothing and talk about what kind of birthday cake she wants in 2017.

"The more school she has, the more focused she is on science and math and on brushing her teeth . . . productive activities," her mother said.

Kings Park Superintendent Susan Agruso said she is sympathetic to the problems the testing schedule can cause and that the district is trying to find alternatives. Agruso said it's not only special education children who are affected - all students had some time off this week.

"It is a big problem for us and a major concern of mine," Agruso said, adding that Kings Park has reached out to other districts - many have similar testing schedules - in an effort to find a solution.

The January schedule could not be changed, she said earlier this week, but the district might be able to modify the nine days of testing slated for June.

Friedel said it can be tough to find someone to watch her daughter; even family members aren't always prepared. She doesn't understand why the school can't stay open for students exempt from testing.

Jane Briggs, a spokeswoman for the state Education Department, said it is unclear whether a school can provide instruction for just one group of students, and added that concerned parents could file an appeal with the commissioner.

Agruso said one impediment to adding classes is that all of the district's teachers will be tied up administering the Regents and other exams.

"There are an amazing number of tests and there are serious restrictions on them," she said, adding that some children need special modifications and accommodations, requiring even more staff.

"Every single one of the adults - teachers, aides - are all working at the school," she said.