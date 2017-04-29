Explosive putty on beach prompts closure in Sag Harbor, cops say

Southampton Town police have closed Long Beach Road in Sag Harbor after a caller reported finding what appeared to be explosive putty.

A person found the substance on the beach, a police spokesman said, and police closed the road alongside it around 1:30 p.m. as a precaution.

The road remained closed two hours later.

Explosive putty is a moldable material that can be detonated.

The spokesman said police were waiting for county assistance to sweep the area and remove the putty.