Car bursts into flames after striking Long Island Expressway median, overturning

A vehicle traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway struck a median, overturned and exploded into flames, Suffolk County police said.

The single-car crash occurred shortly after noon on Monday near the Nicolls Road exit in Holtsville, authorities said.

Multiple Good Samaritans pulled the driver from the vehicle, which was engulfed by flames, and administered first aid, police said.

The driver, a woman who has not been identified, was taken by Suffolk police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash forced the closure of all westbound LIE lanes at Exit 62, police said. Other than the HOV lane, which remained closed, they reopened after 3 p.m.

Photos from the scene show the remnants of a vehicle in flames, with billows of black smoke extending in all directions.

Robert Goldberg, who was on Long Island on Monday from Florida while visiting family, said he watched the car explode about 300 yards in front of him.

As he drove closer to the scene, Goldberg said he witnessed passersby pull the driver from the vehicle.

"I was so close to the scene that the flames started to burn my face," Goldberg said of the fire.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.