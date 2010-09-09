Family awaiting word of missing West Islip man, dog

Almost three months after a West Islip man and his pit bull went missing, his family is still anxiously awaiting word on what happened to the man.

Michael Taus, 25, was last seen on June 18 at his home on Everdell Avenue by his father Russel Taus. Suffolk police and Taus' family say there are little clues to what may have led to the disappearance of Michael, who ran a business detailing cars and boats, and who also built websites on a freelance basis.

The older Taus said the last time he saw Michael Taus was when he went to his son's home and spent the afternoon looking at new clothes his son was showing off.

"He seemed upbeat . . . and happy," said Russel Taus, 53, of Speonk. "He said he was going out on a date with a girl he met on his computer."

Since that afternoon, friends and family have not seen or heard from Michael Taus.

"It's tearing me apart," said Taus' mother, Barbara Taus, 51, of Islip. "I would do anything to have him back."

What's strange about Michael Taus' disappearance, his parents and police said, is that his dog, a 2-year-old red-nose pit bull, and his food bowl, are also missing.

Michael Taus' car, a 2004 black Volkswagen Jetta, was found running in Elmont on June 24, police said. His cell phone has also been disconnected.

His bank accounts have not been used since his disappearance and police have no leads on where he may be, an official said in an interview with Newsday in July.

A police spokeswoman said Thursday that there are no new developments in the case but that police are investigating.

The Taus family said it is unlike the young man not to contact his family or friends for this long. "He would never take off and not tell me where he was," Russel Taus said. "I have no idea where he could be."

"If anyone has seen him please - please let us know," Barbara Taus said.

Michael Taus is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has short blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Michael Taus' disappearance may contact Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.