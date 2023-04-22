Farmingville brush fire near amphitheater brings out 19 departments, no one hurt

Firefighters from 19 departments knocked down a brush fire in Farmingville Saturday near Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.

The fire covered an approximately 300-by-300-foot area, according to Dominic Russo, chief of the Farmingville Fire Department.

Russo said the fire didn’t threaten the amphitheater, but firefighters were concerned about a home at the end of Summit Place, a residential street off Adirondack Drive.

“The fire was going to jump the road and it was impinging on this house on the corner,” he said at the scene.

The scene on Summit Place on Saturday. Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

Brush trucks gained access to the fire from Summit Place and through the amphitheater, Russo said.

The chief added that firefighters faced a challenge due the rocky and hilly area making access difficult.

The fire was reported around 2:48 p.m., according to Suffolk County police. Firefighters had the fire under control in under two hours.

No injuries were reported, Russo said, and no homes had to be evacuated.

The Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services provided a drone to give firefighters an overhead view of the area, Russo said.