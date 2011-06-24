Farmingville hair salon fires probed

The Suffolk Police Arson Section is investigating two fires set over three days at a Farmingville hair salon, police said Friday.

On Wednesday and Friday, fires were set at the Contempo Salon II, 626A Horseblock Rd., police said. Both fires were set at about 3 a.m. and did minor damage to the building, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the arson section at 631-852-6150 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.