Thomas Savier of Port Jefferson Station killed after being pinned by a hangar door in Calverton

Police are investigating a workplace accident that left a Port Jefferson Station man dead Monday night in Calverton.

Riverhead Town Police said first responders were called about 8:15 p.m. to Anchor / Oldcastle Precast on Burman Boulevard, where a man was pinned between hangar doors at the facility.

Despite lifesaving measures by a crew from a Riverhead Town Ambulance crew, Thomas Savier, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The company is located at the site of the old Grumman complex — and housed in one of the former aircraft hangars.

Police said preliminary indications are that Savier had “attempted to enter the facility through one of the large hangar doors, which was partially open” and that, while doing so, the door closed — pinning him between “two portions of door.”

It was unclear how long Savier had been pinned before being discovered, but police said two men at the site found Savier pinned, used a forklift to move the door and then began CPR before the arrival of the ambulance crew.

The incident was reported at about 8:15 p.m., police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-727-4500.