Driver killed in Commack crash, police say

A driver was killed early Thursday morning when, police said, his car failed to negotiate a curve at “a high rate of speed,” crashing into a utility pole on southbound Motor Parkway in Commack.

Suffolk County police have not released the identity of the driver, pending notification of next of kin.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near Shinbone Lane at about 4 a.m.

Police said the crash was reported in a 911 call only after a passing motorist alerted them to the crash scene around 8 a.m.

The victim was alone in the vehicle, police said.

The crash scene was a wooded area bordering the road. Additional details were not immediately available, though police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452. 

Check back for updates to this developing story.

