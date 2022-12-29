Driver killed in Commack crash, police say
A driver was killed early Thursday morning when, police said, his car failed to negotiate a curve at “a high rate of speed,” crashing into a utility pole on southbound Motor Parkway in Commack.
Suffolk County police have not released the identity of the driver, pending notification of next of kin.
The single-vehicle crash occurred near Shinbone Lane at about 4 a.m.
Police said the crash was reported in a 911 call only after a passing motorist alerted them to the crash scene around 8 a.m.
The victim was alone in the vehicle, police said.
The crash scene was a wooded area bordering the road. Additional details were not immediately available, though police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.
