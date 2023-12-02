Kristopher Muller killed in one-car crash in Medford

A Mastic man died Friday night after losing control of his vehicle and striking multiple trees in Medford, according to Suffolk County police.

Kristopher Muller, 33, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck north on Hospital Road and veered off the road, crossing over East Woodside Avenue before hitting trees in the woods, Suffolk police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.