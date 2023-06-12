Fatal LIE crash in Hauppauge: Brian Nieves of Bay Shore killed after striking tractor trailer near Exit 57, police say

All lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge have reopened following a Monday morning predawn, two-vehicle crash that left one motorist dead, according to Suffolk County police.

Brian Nieves, 38, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the middle lane of the westbound expressway at approximately 3:10 a.m. when he struck the rear of a 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer, police said.

Nieves, who was alone in his vehicle, was ejected from the Jeep and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 55-year-old Medford man who was also alone in his vehicle, was not injured, police said.

The westbound Long Island Expressway was closed at exit 57 due to a fatal car crash that occurred at approx. 3:15 a.m. Credit: Tom Lambui

The crash initially shut down all traffic eastbound and westbound near Exit 57, police said. Eastbound lanes reopened by 7:15 a.m. and all westbound lanes reopened by 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check and Motor Carrier Section officers conducted a safety check on the tractor trailer at the scene.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.



