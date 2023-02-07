Cops: Man, woman die when van crashes into tree in Manorville

Two people were killed in a crash in Manorville on Monday afternoon when their van crashed into a tree, Suffolk County police said.

The van was heading south on Wading River Road at about 2:20 p.m. when the van crashed with a man and a woman inside. The two people were declared dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office physician assistant.

The victims were not identified and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash scene was on Wading River Road just south of North Street near Saints Peter and Paul Church.