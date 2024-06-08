BMW passenger killed, another injured in hit-run with truck in Medford
One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Medford early Saturday morning, according to Suffolk County police.
The collision took place at 1:52 a.m. when police said a BMW driver struck a big rig attempting to turn left onto Express Drive North from Horseblock Road.
A passenger in the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene and another passenger suffered serious injuries. The injured passenger was airlifted by a Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment, police said in a statement.
Police are still looking for the BMW driver who took off on foot.
Police impounded both vehicles for safety checks.
Detectives request anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
