Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles, including an SUV that took off, in Port Jefferson Station

A man crossing the street in Port Jefferson Station on Friday night died after he was struck by two vehicles, including a driver who fled the scene, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was crossing Route 112 (Patchogue Road) south of Rose Avenue when he was first struck by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV heading south on Route 112 at 10:13 p.m., police said in a news release. He was then hit by a second vehicle that remained at the site, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives, who are continuing to investigate the crash, ask anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.