Islip Terrace woman killed when SUV leaves Southern State Parkway and hits tree, State Police say

New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Southern State Parkway in Islip Town on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a crash on the eastbound parkway east of Exit 42 in Islip shortly before 8 a.m., police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2017 Honda HR-V, being driven by Melissa Lombardo, 33, of Islip Terrace, was traveling east on the parkway when it left the roadway on the right shoulder, police said. The sport utility vehicle struck a guardrail, continued down the embankment and struck a tree.

Lombardo was ejected from the SUV and was pronounced at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 631-756-3300.