Thomas Heckman of Holbrook struck, killed by driver while crossing Patchogue-Holbrook Road, police say

A Holbrook man was struck and killed by a driver Monday night while walking across Patchogue-Holbrook Road, Suffolk police said.

Thomas Heckman, 66, was walking across Patchogue-Holbrook Road near Vacation Court when he was struck by the driver of a southbound 2022 Volvo sedan about 8:25 p.m., police said.

Heckman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Volvo, Steven Rodriguez, 58, of Lindenhurst, was not injured, police said.

The Volvo was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.