Long Island Expressway fatal crash: Westbound lanes closed between Exit 61 and 62

The Long Island Expressway is closed westbound between Exit 61 and Exit 62 following what police said was a fatal crash in Holtsville early Monday.

Suffolk County Police said the crash involved a single vehicle and was reported in a 911 call at 7:22 a.m. Police said there was at least one person confirmed dead.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Traffic cameras in the area showed traffic being diverted around the crash scene.

