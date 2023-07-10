Long IslandSuffolk

Long Island Expressway fatal crash: Westbound lanes closed between Exit 61 and 62

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

The Long Island Expressway is closed westbound between Exit 61 and Exit 62 following what police said was a fatal crash in Holtsville early Monday.

Suffolk County Police said the crash involved a single vehicle and was reported in a 911 call at 7:22 a.m. Police said there was at least one person confirmed dead.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Traffic cameras in the area showed traffic being diverted around the crash scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

