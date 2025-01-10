Lindenhurst fire kills 1 woman, seriously injures 2 men pulled from home, police say

A woman is dead and two men are seriously injured after firefighters rescued them from a house fire in Lindenhurst Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the blaze on Storz Place. Officers responded to a 911 call there shortly after 11 p.m.

Police and first responders removed three occupants from the home.

Copiague Fire Department pronounced the woman, who is yet to be identified by police, dead at the scene, according to police. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine her identity and cause of death.

Two men, who are also yet to be identified, were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, then transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment, police said.

Two First Precinct patrol officers were also taken to Good Samaritan for treatment for smoke inhalation and then released, police said.

There were no other people in the house at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear to be criminal, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Arson Section detectives at 631-852-6024.

Check back for updates on this developing story.