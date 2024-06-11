Rockville Centre Police Officer Michael Lerner killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

An off-duty Rockville Centre police officer was killed early Monday in a motorcycle crash in Eastport.

Southampton Town police said Michael E. Lerner, 39, of Westbury, was driving a 2022 Harley-Davidson, west on Old Country Road, west of Tuttle Avenue in Eastport. Police said he lost control of his bike at 3:26 a.m. and veered off the road and into a grove of trees. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said no criminality was suspected in the crash. Lerner's motorcycle was impounded by police for a safety check.

Lerner is survived by his ex-wife Theresa, three children, and two stepchildren, according to Village of Rockville Centre officials.

“Mike was a loving father, co-worker and friend,” Rockville Centre PBA president James Carty said. “We will all hold his memory close to our hearts for the rest of our lives. Please pray for his children as they mourn this great loss.”

Rockville Centre village officials said Lerner was a Marine veteran, who served two combat tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He earned several medals and commendations, including a combat action ribbon.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Officer Lerner, who served our Village with dedication and was an inspiration to his fellow officers,” Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray said in a statement Monday night. “I offer my condolences to his family and loved ones, and the many friends and colleagues who benefited from his genuine goodness and wisdom.”

Lerner joined the NYPD in 2008 and worked as an officer and a sergeant in the 113th Precinct in Jamaica, Queens, according to NYPD records. He also worked in the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, records state.

He was sworn in with the Rockville Centre police in September 2021. The village announced Monday that flags would be flown at half-staff in his honor.

“Officer Lerner served the Village of Rockville Centre with pride and distinction as a police officer since 2021,” Police Commissioner Randy Dodd said in a statement. “Despite his brief tenure, Officer Learner made a tremendous impact on both the RVCPD and the Rockville Centre community. His commitment and passion were evident in everything he did, leaving an everlasting mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”