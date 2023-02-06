Roland Degroff, of Port Jefferson Station, killed in Farmingville accident, police say

A man running across North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville against the light was struck by two cars and killed Sunday evening, Suffolk police said.

Police said Roland Degroff, 58, of Port Jefferson Station, was running east across North Ocean at Granny Road at about 7:40 p.m. when he was first struck by a northbound 2022 Mercedes Benz and then by a 2021 Hyundai Sonata. Degroff was pronounced dead after being transported to Long Island Community Hospital, police said.

Neither driver nor the two passengers in the Mercedes, were injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Police are asking anyone with information on the fatal accident to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

Check back for updates on this developing story.