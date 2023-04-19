Man crossing Montauk Highway struck, killed by SUV in Shirley, Suffolk police say

A Shirley man was killed on Montauk Highway after the driver of an SUV struck him on Tuesday night in the hamlet, Suffolk police said. He's the fifth person reported hit by a vehicle this month on Long Island.

Paul Moran, 57, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, west of Camp Upton Road, Suffolk County police said in a statement.

He had been walking south on the highway around 8:39 p.m.

The driver of the 2016 Subaru Forester was not hurt; the SUV's safety is being checked, police said.

Anyone who can help Seventh Squad detectives in their investigation should call 631-852-8752.