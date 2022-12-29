Mourners gather in Bay Shore for funeral for FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II from Islip

A portion of Main Street in Bay Shore was shut down to all but a sea of blue and white caps Thursday morning, as hundreds of FDNY firefighters arrived at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church to mourn fallen firefighter William P. Moon II.

FDNY members and other first responders were expected to join family and friends at a funeral Mass for Moon, the FDNY firefighter who sustained a fatal injury while preparing for a training exercise in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. A wake for Moon was held Wednesday at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip.

New York City officials said Moon, 47, was preparing for a drill at his firehouse, Rescue Company 2 on Sterling Place in Brooklyn, when he fell about 20 feet, sustaining a serious head injury.

Moon’s family donated his organs after doctors said he would not survive his injuries, officials said on Dec. 16.

Moon was appointed to the FDNY on May 5, 2002, and began his career at Ladder Company 133 in Jamaica, Queens. He worked there for 20 years before being detailed to Rescue Company 2 this year.

Moon also served as a volunteer with the Islip Fire Department and served as chief of department in 2017.

Mourners gather

By 9 a.m. Thursday, scores of firefighters had gathered on every corner of the Bay Shore downtown to say goodbye to one of their own.

At the municipal lot off Mechanicsville Road and Park Avenue, breakfast was being prepared outside FDNY Foundation tents. Department vans shuttled some firefighters to the nearby church, though many chose to walk in groups.

MTA and NYPD buses brought many of the mourners to the Island, all hoping to arrive before Moon’s coffin was expected to be transported to the church for the service.

Suffolk police said access to Main Street would be closed from Community Road to Bay Shore Avenue/Shore Lane beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Access to Saint Patrick's School will be shut down on Southbound Clinton Avenue at Union Boulevard. All roads leading toward Main Street on Mechanicville Road and Gibson Street will be closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.