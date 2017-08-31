Fed Up! Coalition rallies for end to opiod epidemic on Long Island

In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, a local chapter of national grass roots group Fed Up! Coalition is hosting a rally at Common Ground at Rotary Park in Sayville today from 6 to 9 p.m. to call for an end to the national opioid addiction epidemic.

The park is at 46 Gillette Ave., Sayville.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter is slated to emcee the event, according to Town of Islip officials.

The rally will conclude with a walk through the park’s Peace Labyrinth.