Felix Rivera of Bay Shore killed in motorcycle crash

A 40-year-old Bay Shore motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a Jeep on Thursday evening, Suffolk police said.

Felix Rivera, aboard a 2005 Honda, was headed east on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore at approximately 8:20 p.m. when he hit a westbound Jeep turning onto southbound Penataquit Avenue, police said.

Rivera was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

The Jeep driver was not hurt. Both the motorcycle and the 2004 Jeep SUV will be checked for safety, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives with their investigation should call 631-854-8352.