3 inmates, 2 others charged in scheme to smuggle fentanyl into Suffolk jails

Five people are facing charges for their role in a complex scheme to smuggle high amounts of fentanyl into the Suffolk County correctional center in Riverhead on pieces of paper disguised as legal documents, District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Thursday.

The plot involved three inmates and two women working on the outside, including one of the prisoners' girlfriends, as well as an attorney who unwittingly took possession of the fentanyl-laced documents, Tierney said at a news conference in Riverhead.

"This case illustrates both the dangers of fentanyl and also the extreme financial rewards of the distribution of fentanyl," Tierney said. "So this paper cost $1,400 each for each page … and they could be sold for as much as $6,000 a page in the jail. So you're looking at $24,000 that you can make off these pages."

The drugs were intercepted in Criminal Court in Riverhead in August before they could make their way into the jail, where fentanyl is worth more than 20 times than it is on the outside, said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr.

"We have to really be on top of the innovative ways that these men and women are trying to smuggle any type of contraband inside of our facilities," said Toulon, who noted that there has been several fentanyl overdoses at the jail in recent years.

The plan's mastermind, Jyzir Hamilton, 35, of Hauppauge, an inmate in the jail, was charged with second-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, first- and second-degree attempted promoting prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hamilton, who is awaiting sentencing on conspiracy and weapons possession charges, was arraigned Wednesday in Riverhead and remanded without bail. His charges are not bail-eligible.

Eric Freeman, 48, of Huntington Station, who was incarcerated while awaiting trial on rape charges, was charged with second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned Wednesday in Riverhead and held on $500,000 cash or $2 million bond,

Janiah Williams, 24, of Central Islip, Hamilton's girlfriend, was charged with second-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband.

Alyssa Brienza, 30, of Calverton, was charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

Arnold Foster, 33, of Centereach, who is serving time at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville on drug charges, was charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Williams, Brienza and Foster are scheduled to be arraigned in Riverhead on Nov. 27. Their charges, Tierney said, are not bail-eligible.