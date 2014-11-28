Fidel R. Ortiz identified as pedestrian fatally struck by car in Riverside

Southampton Town police Tuesday identified the pedestrian fatally struck by a car Sunday night in Riverside as a 42-year-old resident of the community.

Fidel R. Ortiz was killed and another pedestrian critically injured when they were hit while crossing Flanders Road, police said.

Police Tuesday identified the critically injured pedestrian as Modesto Robles, 58, who remains in the intensive care unit at Stony Brook University Hospital.

"At this time no charges have been filed" against the driver, identified Tuesday as Edward L. Allen, 40, of Riverhead, police said. Allen was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Allen was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo south on Flanders Road, just north of Vail Avenue, at 7:53 p.m. Sunday when the car hit the two men, police said .

Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene; Robles was airlifted to Stony Brook in critical condition, police said.

State Police assisted at the scene, and Flanders Road was closed for about three hours as authorities investigated.

Anyone with information can call the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230. All calls will be kept confidential.