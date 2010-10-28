Fifth LI resident with West Nile reported dead

Another Long Islander - the fifth this year - has died after contracting the mosquito-borne West Nile virus, health officials said Thursday.

The latest victim, who died Oct. 14, was older than 55 and lived in the Town of Islip, said Grace Kelly-McGovern, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Department of Health.

On Sept. 13, the individual, who had an underlying medical condition, began experiencing symptoms associated with West Nile virus, including fever, seizures, altered mental status and weakness, McGovern said.

The number of mosquito pools testing positive for the virus in Nassau and Suffolk this year has reached an 11-year high, health officials had said.

"That indicates more mosquitoes are carrying the West Nile virus," said McGovern.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To date, Suffolk has reported 285 positive pools, while Nassau has reported 145 positive pools. A total of 74 Long Islanders have tested positive for the virus, 57 in Nassau and 17 in Suffolk, including the most recent death, said health officials.

Three of the other deaths were residents from the Town of North Hempstead and the fourth was a resident in the Town of Brookhaven, officials said.