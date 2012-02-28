Fire at Pilgrim Psychiatric's power plant

A fire ignited Monday night at the power plant that supplies electricity to the entire Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, Brentwood fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:15 p.m., and fire officials discovered it had started inside an electrical distribution panel in the power plant at the center, officials said.

Once the Long Island Power Authority shut down power feeding the building, firefighters were able to put out the flames and declare the blaze under control about 7:40 p.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and power to the hospital was not interrupted, the fire department said.

The fire is being investigated by the safety department of the New York State Office of Mental Health.