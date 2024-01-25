Man's body found after fire in abandoned Moriches house

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found after a fire in an abandoned Moriches house on Wednesday.

At 11:50 p.m., a 911 caller reported a fire at 151 Montauk Hwy. After the blaze was extinguished, the man’s body was found in the house, police said.

The man’s identity and cause of death is unknown, but will be determined after an autopsy by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be noncriminal.

Check back for updates on this developing story.