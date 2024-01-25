Long IslandSuffolk

Man's body found after fire in abandoned Moriches house

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found after a fire in an abandoned Moriches house on Wednesday.

At 11:50 p.m., a 911 caller reported a fire at 151 Montauk Hwy. After the blaze was extinguished, the man’s body was found in the house, police said.

The man’s identity and cause of death is unknown, but will be determined after an autopsy by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be noncriminal.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Connetquot school sued over pride … Exotic animals seized … Ancestry of Cheryl Wills Credit: Newsday

Man found dead in house fire ... LI most electric vehicles ... LI home prices ... Stroller mamas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Connetquot school sued over pride … Exotic animals seized … Ancestry of Cheryl Wills Credit: Newsday

Man found dead in house fire ... LI most electric vehicles ... LI home prices ... Stroller mamas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME