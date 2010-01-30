Fire cancels Huntington Y's Saturday events

The Huntington YMCA on East Main Street canceled Saturday's activities after a small early morning fire in the sauna of the women's locker room caused evacuation of the building.

The small fire happened about 7:15 a.m., said Robert Berry, assistant chief of the Huntington Fire Department.

Berry said his department responded to an automatic alarm and that upon arriving at the scene found a fire in the sauna in the women's locker area.

"We probably had the fire out in about 15 minutes and were there for a little more than an hour," Berry said.

There were no injuries.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Smoke from the fire rolled up into the ceiling of the women's locker room, he said, and the ceiling sustained minor water damage.

The origin of the fire was being investigated, Berry said.

Calls to the Huntington YMCA were answered by a recorded message that all activities for Saturday had been canceled.